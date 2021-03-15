Former Colts S Clayton Geathers Plans To Play In 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, former Colts S Clayton Geathers plans to play in 2021. 

Clayton Geathers

Geathers took last season off due to COVID-19 concerns after his contract expired in Indianapolis. He’s free to sign with any team right now. 

Geathers, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2015 out of UCF.  He signed a four-year deal that expired after the 2018 season. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for 2019. 

In 2019, Geathers appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 52 total tackles, one interception and one pass defense.

