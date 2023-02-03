Raiders Hire Former Commanders OC Scott Turner As Pass-Game Coordinator

Update:

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have hired former Commanders OC Scott Turner as a pass-game coordinator.

"The Raiders are excited to welcome Scott Turner to the team's coaching staff as Pass Game Coordinator." More » https://t.co/KSikIIdqfmhttps://t.co/9HIuhX0Dwn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 3, 2023

According to Jeremy Fowler, former Commanders OC Scott Turner is traveling to meet with the Raiders and is expected to join HC Josh McDaniels‘ staff in a senior or pass-game-coordinator role.

Turner, 40, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as their offensive quality control coordinator.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers’ QBs coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

Turner signed a deal with Washington a few years ago and has been there ever since. Washington signed Turner to an extension last offseason but fired him last month.

In 2022, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.