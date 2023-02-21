Former Cowboys Assistant George Edwards Joining Bucs As OLB Coach

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Cowboys LB coach George Edwards as their new OLB coach.

Edwards is highly thought of in coaching circles and it came as a bit of a surprise earlier this offseason when Dallas elected not to renew his contract.

Edwards, 54, began his coaching career back in 1991 as an assistant at Florida. He worked for a few colleges before accepting the LBs coaching job with the Cowboys in 1998.

Since then, Edwards has worked for a number of NFL teams including Washington and the Browns, Dolphins and Bills before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2014.

Minnesota moved on from Edwards and he later joined the Cowboys’ defensive staff as a LB coach.