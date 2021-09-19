Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Focused On NFL Coaching Opportunities

According to Jason La Canfora, former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is focusing on preparing for NFL coaching opportunities after this season.

La Canfora adds Pederson is keeping tabs on the season and laying groundwork for what a potential staff might look like for his return in 2022.

While there has been some buzz connecting Pederson to the open job at USC, La Canfora believes Pederson has eyes only for the NFL.

Pederson was expected to be a hot head-coaching candidate once the Eagles fired him. But he got a late start in the process and the only reported interest was from the Seahawks for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pederson could follow the path of Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy who took a year off to recharge and refocus before becoming an in-demand option in the following coaching cycle.

Pederson, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson has led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

