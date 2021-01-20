Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Leaning Toward Taking Year Off

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson tells Les Bowen that he’s “leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for next season.”

Pederson was expected to be a hot head-coaching candidate once the Eagles fired him. But he got a late start in the process and the only reported interest has been from the Seahawks for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pederson could follow the path of Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy by taking a year off to recharge and refocus before being an in-demand option in the following coaching cycle.

Pederson, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson has led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

We’ll have more on Pederson as the news is available.