Former Giants FB Elijhaa Penny Announces Retirement

According to his Twitter account, former Giants FB Elijhaa Penny has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Penny, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2016. He spent the next two years on Arizona’s practice squad until the Giants claimed him in September of 2018.

New York re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 contract during the following offseason, and he wound up spending the next three seasons with the team after continuing to re-sign with them as a restricted free agent.

He is the older brother of Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny.

For his career, Penny appeared in 77 games and made seven starts for the Giants. He rushed 83 times for 302 yards (3.6 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.

We wish Penny the best of luck in his retirement from the NFL.