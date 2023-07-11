Former Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman Working Out For NFL Teams When Training Camp Opens

According to Tom Pelissero, former Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman will work out for NFL teams when training camp starts after going unpicked in the NFL Supplemental Draft.

The majority of organizations have their veterans scheduled to start camp on July 25 with rookies set to report during the week prior.

Pelissero, citing Wideman’s agent, reports the receiver already has contract offers from teams in the CFL and XFL.

Wideman, 22, was a four-star recruiting prospect who initially committed to Tennessee. However, he transferred after just one season to Jackson State.

During his two years at Jackson State, Wideman appeared in 17 games and recorded 37 receptions for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.