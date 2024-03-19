Former Lions DE Romeo Okwara Stepping Away From NFL

Former Lions DE Romeo Okwara announced on Instagram that he is stepping away from football.

Okwara is an unrestricted free agent after concluding a three-year deal with Detroit.

Okwara, 28, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Lions later claimed Okwara off of waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit. He later re-signed with the Lions on a two-year deal. Detroit then signed Okwara to a three-year, $39 million deal.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.