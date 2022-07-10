Former NFL P Jon Ryan Signs With CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Canadian Football League announced former longtime NFL P Jon Ryan has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After a 12-year NFL career, Ryan has actually been kicking in the CFL for the past few seasons. He has averaged over 48 yards per punt in two seasons (2019 and 2021) returning to the CFL, where he started his professional career.

Ryan, 40, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Regina back in 2006 after two years in the Canadian Football League. He lasted two years in Green Bay before he was cut at the start of the 2008 season and later caught on with the Seahawks. He was Seattle’s starting punter for a decade.

Ryan was in the third year of his four-year, $10 million contract and set to make a base salary of $2.6 million for the 2018 season when the Seahawks released him in August. He quickly caught on with the Bills but was released again coming out of the preseason.

After sitting out the 2018 season, Ryan signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. He was named the CFL’s most outstanding special teams player. He re-signed with the Roughriders in 2021 after the pandemic canceled the CFL’s 2020 season.

In 2017, Ryan appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and totaled 3,689 yards on 92 attempts (40.09 YPA) and six touchbacks.