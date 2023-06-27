Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Passes Away At 35

The New England Patriots confirmed that former QB Ryan Mallett passed away in a drowning accident in Destin, Florida on Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Mallett, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was traded to the Texans in 2014 in return for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Mallett lasted just over a year in Houston before he was released and later signed by the Ravens during the 2015 season. He spent three years in Baltimore as Joe Flacco‘s backup.

Since his NFL career, Mallett spent time as an assistant coach at Mountain High High School in Arkansas before becoming White Hall High School’s head coach.

For his career, Mallett appeared in 21 games and completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 1,835 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.