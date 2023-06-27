Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Passes Away At 35

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New England Patriots confirmed that former QB Ryan Mallett passed away in a drowning accident in Destin, Florida on Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

Mallett, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was traded to the Texans in 2014 in return for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Mallett lasted just over a year in Houston before he was released and later signed by the Ravens during the 2015 season. He spent three years in Baltimore as Joe Flacco‘s backup.

Since his NFL career, Mallett spent time as an assistant coach at Mountain High High School in Arkansas before becoming White Hall High School’s head coach. 

For his career, Mallett appeared in 21 games and completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 1,835 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply