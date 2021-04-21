Former NFL S T.J. Ward Announces Retirement

Per Troy Renck, former Broncos S T.J. Ward has announced he is retiring from football.

Ward was most prominently a part of a ferocious Broncos defense that keyed a Super Bowl win following the 2015 season.

“Winning the Lombardi Trophy was the highlight of my career. No Fly!” Ward said.

Ward, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Browns before signing a four-year, $22.5 million contract that included $13.5 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2014.

Ward was entering the final year of his contract when the Broncos cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season. The Buccaneers later signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal.

After his deal with Tampa Bay expired, Ward was mostly out of football aside from a short stint on the Cardinals practice squad in 2020.

For his career, Ward appeared in 107 games for the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers, recording 607 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, four recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, eight interceptions and 44 pass defenses. He was named to two Pro Bowls.