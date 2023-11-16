Former OT Bryan Bulaga Officially Retires As A Packer

The Green Bay Packers have announced that former OT Bryan Bulaga has officially retired as a member of the team.

Bulaga, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $33.75 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers in 2021.

Bulaga missed most of the 2021 season after having core muscle surgery. Los Angeles released him in March of 2022.

In 2021, Bulaga appeared in one game for the Chargers and made one start for them at right tackle.

For his career, Bulaga appeared in 126 games for the Packers and Chargers, making 122 starts at offensive tackle over the course of 11 seasons.