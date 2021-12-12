Former Panthers OC Joe Brady Has Heard From Multiple Teams & Hopes To Remain In NFL

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Panthers OC Joe Brady wants to continue coaching in the NFL and has already heard from multiple teams.

Brady’s coaching star came to prominence as the passing game coordinator for the 2019 national champion LSU team. He’d been linked to a few college vacancies after Carolina dumped him last weekend, including Miami, per Barry Jackson and others.

But a source tells Schefter it’s “not impossible, [but] it is improbable” Brady goes back to college. He prefers to stay in the NFL and it sounds like he should have options.

Brady interviewed for five head coaching vacancies last year but the shine quickly wore off as the Panthers struggled on offense in 2021 and HC Matt Rhule decided Brady had to go.

Brady, 32, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season.

In 2021, the Panthers were No. 28 in total yards, No. 23 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 28 in passing yards under Brady.

We’ll have more news on Brady as it becomes available.