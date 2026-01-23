Former Raiders GM Tom Telesco Helping Browns’ HC Search As Consultant

According to Jordan Schultz, former Raiders and Chargers GM Tom Telesco has been assisting the Browns on its head coaching search as a consultant.

Schultz reports Telesco has been involved in in-person meetings for Cleveland.

Last month, Josina Anderson reported that Cleevland met with former general managers Chris Grier and Telesco about potential roles.

According to Anderson, the parties gathered to discuss a fresh perspective, as well as to have exploratory talks that would involve adding one of them to the team as a senior voice.

Telesco, 53, began working as an intern for the Bills in 1991 and later got into scouting as a member of the Panthers.

The Colts hired Telesco as an area scout in 1998, and he was eventually promoted to the director of player personnel role in 2005. After several years in Indianapolis, he departed to become the Chargers’ GM in 2013.

Telesco signed a multi-year extension for the Chargers back in 2018, his third contract with the team since being hired in 2013, before being fired along with HC Brandon Staley after Week 15 of the 2023 season.

He was hired to be the Raiders’ general manager before the 2024 season, but didn’t last long in the role, as he was fired in January of 2025.

In 11 seasons with the Chargers, Telesco led the team to a record of 84-95 in the regular season. The team also made three playoff appearances and finished with a record of 2-3. In his first year with the Raiders, Telesco led the team to a 4-13 record.