Four Teams Had Private Meetings With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had his pro day last Friday and was busy before, during and after the event. Albert Breer reports he had private meetings with the Patriots, Commanders and Seahawks the day before.

Afterward, the Broncos had a private workout with McCarthy, per Parker Gabriel, with key team decision-makers like HC Sean Payton on hand.

Previous reports have indicated the Vikings will also get a close look at McCarthy with a private workout this week, so the Michigan starter is getting a ton of interest.

It’s looking more and more like McCarthy won’t make it out of the top ten picks and perhaps not even the top five, with multiple QB-needy teams eyeing a trade up in the draft.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.