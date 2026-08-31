Four Teams Kept Four Quarterbacks On Initial 53-Man Roster

In years past, seeing four quarterbacks make a roster was a rarity, as teams would typically prefer to use those spots for special teams players or backups at positions with thinner depth for game days.

This year, though, there were four teams who kept four passers on the initial 53-man roster.

The Browns don’t count towards this number, but still have four quarterbacks total on the active roster and injured lists. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green cracked Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster, while QB Dillon Gabriel was placed on short-term injured reserve with a back issue.

It’s worth noting these are just initial 53-man rosters, and things tend to change between now and Week 1. For example, the Browns recently kept four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster in 2024, but released Tyler Huntley two days later after failing to find a trade partner.

With expanded practice squads, teams are more willing to utilize the gameday call-ups for depth instead of 53-man roster spots. This allows them to protect quarterbacks longer to try to work out trades before cutting them for nothing.

Tagovailoa, 27, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million, with $167 million guaranteed. He was released by Miami this past offseason and signed with the Falcons.

In 2025, Tagovailoa appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Murray, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022. He then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this past offseason after the Cardinals released him.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.