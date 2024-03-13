Four Teams So Far Linked To 49ers DT Arik Armstead

Aaron Wilson reports that 49ers DT Arik Armstead has interest from the Texans, Bengals, and Lions.

Earlier today, the Titans were reportedly expected to have interest in Armstead as GM Ran Carthon is familiar with him from his time in San Francisco.

Wilson notes Armstead has yet to be officially released from San Francisco, so a potential trade can still be worked out.

Armstead, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

The team recently opted to release him ahead of free agency and he will likely be designated as a post-June 1st cut in order to save them $18 million instead of $2.5 million from an outright release.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 27 tackles and five sacks.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.