Four Teams To Watch For Potential Christian McCaffrey Trade

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown “varying degrees of interest” in potential trades for RB Christian McCaffrey.

Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that the Panthers are now listening to trade offers from other teams about a potential trade for McCaffrey. However, Schefter says that a trade may not be easy to complete.

The Panthers reportedly rebuffed at least two teams’ inquiries about a potential deal for McCaffrey last week and they plan to do the same for offers they believe are not “significant.”

Schefter specifically mentioned that the Panthers are looking for “a high draft pick or multiple picks” in return for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey lowered his base salary for the 2022 season earlier this offseason, which makes him even more attractive to other teams. The issue will be next year when his salary increases to $11.8 million.

McCaffrey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal this past March. He’s set to make salaries of $11.8 million and $11.8 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, McCaffrey has appeared in five games for the Panthers and rushed for 324 yards on 72 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 188 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and McCaffrey as the news is available.