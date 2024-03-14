Free Agency Notes: Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was particularly keen on getting large guaranteed numbers in year two of a new contract to secure some job continuity.

The guarantees on the deal come from his signing bonus, his 2024 base salary and $10 million of his 2025 salary. If Mayfield is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year, the rest of his 2025 salary will be guaranteed.

Mayfield can earn another $15 million in incentives, raising the maximum value of the deal to $115 million.

Buccaneers K Chase McLaughlin signed for three years at $12.3 million with $6.5 million guaranteed. It includes salaries of $1.5 million guaranteed, $3.5 million with $1.5 million guaranteed for injury at signing, and $3.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal that included a $50 million signing bonus and base salaries of $12.5 million, $27.5 million, $35 million and $35 million. There are also $10 million roster bonuses in 2026 and 2027. (Over The Cap)

The deal includes up to $2 million in annual incentives for playing times, wins and the Super Bowl. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons TE Charlie Woerner signed for three years at $12 million, and the deal includes $6.57 million guaranteed with a $3 million signing bonus. The salaries are for $1.16 million guaranteed, $2.41 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed in 2025) and $2.41 million. It also includes $20,000 per game active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe said trading OLB Brian Burns was about freeing up assets to rebuild the offense around QB Bryce Young , saving the Panthers $24 million in cap space and adding a high second-round pick. He notes Carolina understands it’s not ready to compete in 2024.

According to JP Finlay, the Panthers made a "late push" to keep new Commanders LB Frankie Luvu , but he wanted to play for new Washington HC Dan Quinn because of how he allows LBs to rush the passer.

‘s five-year, $100 million deal includes a $26.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $15.85 million, $18.5 million, $18.5 million and $17 million. (Over The Cap) His 2024 and 2025 salaries are fully guaranteed and $10 million of his 2026 salary guarantees in 2025. The remainder becomes guaranteed the following league year.

Hunt has a $25,000 workout bonus in 2024, then $500,000 annual workout bonuses for the remaining four years.

Panthers G Damien Lewis signed a four-year, $53 million deal that included a $15 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $10.09 million, $12.24 million and $12.24 million. His 2024 and 2025 salaries are guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)

Panthers DT A’Shawn Robinson signed for three years at $22.5 million with $10.375 million guaranteed. His salaries are for $1.125 million guaranteed, $5.735 million with $3 million guaranteed for injury at signing, $45,000 per game in active roster bonuses annually, a $6.25 million signing bonus and a $2 million incentive for playtime and playoffs annually. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

The Saints re-signed S Tyrann Mathieu through 2025 and kept him in his hometown amidst other veteran safeties being released. Mathieu talked about his desire to end his professional career in New Orleans.

“I hope so,” Mathieu said about retiring a Saint, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “But I would probably say more than that, I’ve got another chance to help these guys win. I’d say the last couple of years have kind of been underwhelming, to say the least. So to have another opportunity to suit back up with these guys, help this whole city win, that means a lot to me. So I’m excited about that opportunity.”

Mathieu’s new deal with the team has a base salary of $7,750,000, a signing bonus of $15,368,000, a roster bonus of $1,000,000, a guaranteed salary of $2,500,000, and carries a cap number of $24,118,000. (Over the Cap)

Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a top-30 visit with the Saints, according to Ryan Fowler.