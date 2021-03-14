Free Agency Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that RB Nick Chubb could possibly be willing to take a “creative, incentive-laden” contract in order to remain with the Browns in the future.
- She adds that the Browns will find a way to keep both Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt should a difficult situation arise.
- Ellis L. Williams of Cleveland.com says that Browns’ GM Andrew Berry can help the team win free agency by signing a top pass-rusher and retaining some of the talents that are already present in Cleveland.
- Williams suggests that the team could make a splash by signing former Lions’ DE Romeo Okwara to a three-year deal worth $30 million.
- He would also like to see the Browns bring back LB B.J. Goodson, CB Terrance Mitchell, and add a potential replacement for TE David Njoku such as former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith.
Ravens
- Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes that the Ravens are masters when it comes to obtaining compensatory draft picks, and could have two more on the way when linebackers Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue depart in free agency.
- Hensley points out that the Ravens could sign a second-tier free agent and not lose a comp pick in the upcoming draft, especially if WR Willie Snead decides to move on in free agency.
- At wide receiver, Hensley thinks that Marvin Jones could make sense for the team, as well as receivers Sammy Watkins, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders, A.J. Green, and Golden Tate.
- One intriguing option who could bolster the Ravens’ offensive line is former Giants’ G Kevin Zeitler. Hensley says that G Kyle Long would also fit Baltimore’s rushing style, and the team could also seek a trade for Jaguars’ G Andrew Norwell.
- Despite the possibility that the team could re-sign LB Tyus Bowser and are already bringing back LB Pernell McPhee, Hensley notes that several veteran pass-rushers are available such as LB Jadeveon Clowney, LB Melvin Ingram, DE Carlos Dunlap and DE Justin Houston.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano say Steelers pending free-agent CB Mike Hilton has positioned himself at or near the top of the slot corner market this offseason.
- Pittsburgh has also had conversations with LT Alejandro Villanueva about a return but have not settled on a number for a new contract.
- Fowler and Graziano note the Steelers are thought to basically have zero chance at bringing back either WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or OLB Bud Dupree, as expected.