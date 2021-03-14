Free Agency Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Browns

  • Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that RB Nick Chubb could possibly be willing to take a “creative, incentive-laden” contract in order to remain with the Browns in the future.
  • She adds that the Browns will find a way to keep both Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt should a difficult situation arise.
  • Ellis L. Williams of Cleveland.com says that Browns’ GM Andrew Berry can help the team win free agency by signing a top pass-rusher and retaining some of the talents that are already present in Cleveland.
  • Williams suggests that the team could make a splash by signing former Lions’ DE Romeo Okwara to a three-year deal worth $30 million. 
  • He would also like to see the Browns bring back LB B.J. Goodson, CB Terrance Mitchell, and add a potential replacement for TE David Njoku such as former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith.

Ravens

Steelers

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano say Steelers pending free-agent CB Mike Hilton has positioned himself at or near the top of the slot corner market this offseason.
  • Pittsburgh has also had conversations with LT Alejandro Villanueva about a return but have not settled on a number for a new contract. 
  • Fowler and Graziano note the Steelers are thought to basically have zero chance at bringing back either WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or OLB Bud Dupree, as expected. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments