Free Agency Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Panthers

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey said he does not pay attention to the organization’s draft speculation at quarterback and feels that Teddy Bridgewater is a capable starter.

“No, not at all, definitely not something that I pay attention to,” McCaffrey said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “Whoever is on our roster that’s who we’re rolling with. Right now Teddy is our quarterback and I think Teddy can play and he’s a hell of a quarterback, so for us that’s really what we’re rolling with right now.”

McCaffrey reiterated that he does not get involved in front office decisions.

“We don’t make those decisions. I’m not in charge of draft boards or free agency, or anything like that. For me it’s focusing on one day at a time, doing the best I can to perform for my teammates and coaches.”

McCaffrey feels the Panthers’ front office and HC Matt Rhule is making the “right decisions” for the organization.

“From top down we have the right people who are making the right decisions,” McCaffrey said. “When you look at Coach Rhule and his past and his history of how he turns teams around, there’s no shock why. It’s less about ‘we got this guy now’ and more about everyone coming together as one and finding ways to win… The difference between winning and losing is just a little bit.”