Free Agency Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says that the Bills could be an intriguing option for Rob Gronkowski, yet he still believes the veteran tight end will end up re-signing with Tampa Bay.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note multiple people have raised the possibility of Patriots RB James White joining the Buccaneers and reuniting with Brady.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that QB Tom Brady’s new contract with Tampa Bay is another two-year, $50 million deal, with $41.075 million due in 2021 and just $8.925 million in 2022.
- The deal again includes postseason incentives and three voidable years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $9.075 million.
- Pelissero adds that the total cap savings in 2021 for Tampa are $19.3 million, with $32 million in dead money.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Falcons as a potential team interested in Lions free-agent DE Romeo Okwara.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes that the Falcons restructured the contract of LT Jake Matthews to create $7.95 million in cap space.
Panthers
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey said he does not pay attention to the organization’s draft speculation at quarterback and feels that Teddy Bridgewater is a capable starter.
“No, not at all, definitely not something that I pay attention to,” McCaffrey said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “Whoever is on our roster that’s who we’re rolling with. Right now Teddy is our quarterback and I think Teddy can play and he’s a hell of a quarterback, so for us that’s really what we’re rolling with right now.”
McCaffrey reiterated that he does not get involved in front office decisions.
“We don’t make those decisions. I’m not in charge of draft boards or free agency, or anything like that. For me it’s focusing on one day at a time, doing the best I can to perform for my teammates and coaches.”
McCaffrey feels the Panthers’ front office and HC Matt Rhule is making the “right decisions” for the organization.
“From top down we have the right people who are making the right decisions,” McCaffrey said. “When you look at Coach Rhule and his past and his history of how he turns teams around, there’s no shock why. It’s less about ‘we got this guy now’ and more about everyone coming together as one and finding ways to win… The difference between winning and losing is just a little bit.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano says there’s still a chance the Panthers are able to re-sign WR Curtis Samuel. They also might look at signing another receiver given both D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are in the final year of their contract in 2021.
- Fowler and Graziano mention the Panthers as a potential team interested in Lions free-agent DE Romeo Okwara.