Free Agency Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Alex Smith

Cowboys

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Cowboys could be a landing spot for 49ers CB Richard Sherman given new DC Dan Quinn is familiar with him from their time together in Seattle.

Dallas needs a safety but Fowler/Graziano don't think the Cowboys are going to splurge for any of the top-of-the-market options in free agency like Rams S John Johnson.

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at three impending free-agents who makes sense as potential options for the Eagles this offseason.

Kempski mentions Packers RB Jamaal Williams as some who would be a good complement to Miles Sanders and Boston Scott due to his power running style.

Kempski also tosses out Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow as a linebacker who can help Philadelphia's pass coverage and Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris, who reminds him of Eagles DT Malik Jackson.