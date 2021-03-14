Free Agency Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Alex Smith

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Cowboys could be a landing spot for 49ers CB Richard Sherman given new DC Dan Quinn is familiar with him from their time together in Seattle.
- Dallas needs a safety but Fowler/Graziano don’t think the Cowboys are going to splurge for any of the top-of-the-market options in free agency like Rams S John Johnson.
Eagles
Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at three impending free-agents who makes sense as potential options for the Eagles this offseason.
- Kempski mentions Packers RB Jamaal Williams as some who would be a good complement to Miles Sanders and Boston Scott due to his power running style.
- Kempski also tosses out Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow as a linebacker who can help Philadelphia’s pass coverage and Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris, who reminds him of Eagles DT Malik Jackson.
Alex Smith
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano say former Washington QB Alex Smith wants to sign somewhere with a chance to compete for the starting job. They mention the Bears and Broncos as possible fits.
- The Patriots were a potential fit for Smith before re-signing QB Cam Newton, per Fowler and Graziano.
- If Smith doesn’t land a chance to compete to start, Fowler and Graziano write that he could slow-play things and wait to see if another starting job opens up, perhaps for either the Texans or Seahawks if they trade their starters.
- Smith could also accept a mentoring/backup role for a young quarterback like the Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa or eventual Jaguars‘ No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.