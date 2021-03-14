Free Agency Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Alex Smith

Logan Ulrich
Cowboys

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Cowboys could be a landing spot for 49ers CB Richard Sherman given new DC Dan Quinn is familiar with him from their time together in Seattle. 
  • Dallas needs a safety but Fowler/Graziano don’t think the Cowboys are going to splurge for any of the top-of-the-market options in free agency like Rams S John Johnson

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at three impending free-agents who makes sense as potential options for the Eagles this offseason.

Alex Smith

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano say former Washington QB Alex Smith wants to sign somewhere with a chance to compete for the starting job. They mention the Bears and Broncos as possible fits. 
  • The Patriots were a potential fit for Smith before re-signing QB Cam Newton, per Fowler and Graziano. 
  • If Smith doesn’t land a chance to compete to start, Fowler and Graziano write that he could slow-play things and wait to see if another starting job opens up, perhaps for either the Texans or Seahawks if they trade their starters. 
  • Smith could also accept a mentoring/backup role for a young quarterback like the DolphinsTua Tagovailoa or eventual Jaguars‘ No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence

