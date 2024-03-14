Free Agency Notes: Daniel Jones, Brian Burns, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Commanders had shown an interest in former Jets DE Bryce Huff before he signed with the Eagles.

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler's two-year, $8.43 million includes a $3 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.21 million in 2024, and a non-guaranteed $3 million salary in 2025. He can earn $30,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $1.5 million through rushing yards, receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns annual incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

The Commanders have signed DE Dorance Armstrong to a three-year, $33 million contract with $22.125 guaranteed for injury and $16.125 fully guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus (Over The Cap)

His $6 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on April 1st, 2025. (Over The Cap)

Armstrong can earn $510k per season in per-game roster bonuses along with $250k annually in workout bonuses. He also has two void years in 2027 and 2028 for salary cap reasons. (Over The Cap)

According to Aaron Wilson, Armstrong also has a $3 million annual sack incentive.

Washington has agreed to a contract for three years, $16 million with C Nick Allegretti with $9.02 million in fully guaranteed money including a $5.89 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Allegretti can also earn up to $340k per season in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

According to Aaron Wilson, Allegretti can also receive an additional $150k annually in workout bonuses.

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said OL Tyler Smith could be a great left tackle, but his best position for the team at this time is at left guard.

“That remains to be seen,” Jones said, via PFT. “It’s starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again. The great thing about Tyler is his versatility. He could be a great left tackle, too. Larry Allen played one or two years at left tackle, and I think he made All-Pro those years, too. Tyler’s got that in him.”

Jones spoke to Smith’s versatility and said he’s capable of being efficient at multiple positions.

”At the end of the day, when we’re through massaging it, we’ll have a good spot for him,” Jones said. “The great news is we have Tyler Smith. His versatility certainly brings options to the table as we look at this team moving forward.”

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys were in the mix for new Bengals RB Zack Moss before the price rose out of their range.

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham is back with Philadelphia for another season and issued the following statement.

“I did it because, I always wanted to get to 15 (years in the NFL),” Graham said, via Josina Anderson. “I’m happy that the team wanted me one more year…It’s important to me because Ray Lewis was one of the guys I looked up to (as a player); to see him do it the way he did it (staying with one team for 17 seasons) was nice…but I’m done after this.”

“I know Howie (Roseman); I trust him. We got the players, it’s just about making sure we got the whole collective.I’m excited…I know when we have a bad season, Howie always does a good job of coming back.”

According to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, Chargers QB Easton Stick could replace Mariota thanks to his time spent with new Eagles OC Kellen Moore in Los Angeles.

could replace Mariota thanks to his time spent with new Eagles OC in Los Angeles. Caplan also states Philadelphia still has interest in re-signing TE Jack Stoll after they didn’t tender him this offseason.

after they didn’t tender him this offseason. The Eagles reportedly had an interest in signing former Packers S Darnell Savage before he signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars. (Caplan)

