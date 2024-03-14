Free Agency Notes: Tee Higgins, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk mentioned the Bengals have “made it clear” they want to keep WR Tee Higgins and the trade request was solely derived from his desire to get a long-term deal.
- According to Kelsey Conway, the Bengals have not re-engaged in contract talks with Higgins after using the tag on him. Conway notes Cincinnati has not had extension talks with Higgins since last year.
- Conway cites the last offseason for the Bengals, where they tried to keep negotiations going with S Jessie Bates after using the tag.
- Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic expects the Bengals will try to bring back TE Tanner Hudson and add another at the position after re-signing TE Drew Sample.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Bengals have agreed to a contract with LG Cody Ford for one-year, $1.35 million with $175k guaranteed.
- According to Wilson, Ford has a $175k first day of 2024 league year roster bonus and a $1.2 million playtime incentive.
- The NFL updated its compensatory picks for the 2024 draft, giving the Bengals a third-round pick (97th overall) instead of a sixth-round pick they were originally awarded. (Field Yates)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Bengals have agreed to a deal S Geno Stone for two years, $14 million with $6 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus.
- According to Wilson, the rest of his guarantees come from a $3 million roster bonus for 2024. Stone also can earn $100k per year in workout bonuses, along with up to $300k in per-game active roster bonuses and a $500k annual Pro Bowl incentive.
- Bengals TE Mike Gesicki signed for one year at $2.5 million. The contract includes $400,000 guaranteed and has a salary of $1.5 million. It includes a $400,000 first day of the 2024 league year roster bonus, $29,412 per game active roster bonuses, a 100,000 workout bonus and $750,000 in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bengals RB Zack Moss signed for two years at $8 million with $3 million guaranteed. It includes salaries of $1.125 million guaranteed and $3.075 million. There is also a $3 million roster bonus for 2024 guaranteed at signing and $11,647 in per game active roster bonuses annually along with a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
New Browns QB Jameis Winston issued the following statement after signing a deal with Cleveland.
“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission. Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it.” (Josina Anderson)
- According to Browns’ insider Tony Grossi, the Browns could look to sign WRs Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy to short-term extensions for more cap flexibility.
- Winston’s contract is for one year with $4 million guaranteed. It includes a $2.79 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.21 million guaranteed and $4.7 million in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Browns LB Jordan Hicks signed for two years at $8 million with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $3.29 million signing bonus. His salaries are for $1.2 million guaranteed and $2.5 million. There is a $1 million third day of the 2025 league year roster bonus and three void years. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- Aaron Wilson reports Ravens DT Justin Madubuike‘s new contract is four years, $98 million with $70.5 million in guarantees and a $25 million signing bonus.
- Wilson adds Madubuike’s $6 million salary in 2024 is fully guaranteed along with his $7.5 million salary in 2025. His 2026 salary of $22 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year in 2025.
- Ravens veteran LB Tyus Bowser said he’s making a full recovery from knee surgery and loves playing in Baltimore: “I’ll definitely be back next season.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Bowser talked about his upcoming season after dealing with injuries over the last two years: “I’ll definitely be back next season. I been able to figure out what the problem is, and, you know, now I’m in the process of getting myself back to what I can handle.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Bowser adds he dealt with fluid in his knee all season and had to have a knee scope, but he’s completely healthy now and ready to contribute in Baltimore. Unfortunately, he was among the Ravens’ cuts this past week.
Steelers
- According to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, new Steelers QB Russell Wilson “won’t be handed” the starting spot this year and will have to compete with QB Kenny Pickett in camp.
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic mentions Steelers QB Russell Wilson met with the Giants and Steelers, but ultimately went with Pittsburgh for the “very realistic path to a starting job” where he can try and increase his value for next offseason.
- Steelers P Cameron Johnston signed a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $2.875 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $2.5 million and $2.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
