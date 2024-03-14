Free Agency Notes: Tee Higgins, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Browns

New Browns QB Jameis Winston issued the following statement after signing a deal with Cleveland.

“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission. Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it.” (Josina Anderson)

According to Browns’ insider Tony Grossi, the Browns could look to sign WRs Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy to short-term extensions for more cap flexibility.

and to short-term extensions for more cap flexibility. Winston’s contract is for one year with $4 million guaranteed. It includes a $2.79 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.21 million guaranteed and $4.7 million in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns LB Jordan Hicks signed for two years at $8 million with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $3.29 million signing bonus. His salaries are for $1.2 million guaranteed and $2.5 million. There is a $1 million third day of the 2025 league year roster bonus and three void years. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Aaron Wilson reports Ravens DT Justin Madubuike ‘s new contract is four years, $98 million with $70.5 million in guarantees and a $25 million signing bonus.

‘s new contract is four years, $98 million with $70.5 million in guarantees and a $25 million signing bonus. Wilson adds Madubuike’s $6 million salary in 2024 is fully guaranteed along with his $7.5 million salary in 2025. His 2026 salary of $22 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year in 2025.

Ravens Tyus Bowser said he’s making a full recovery from knee surgery and loves playing in Baltimore: “I’ll definitely be back next season.” ( veteran LBsaid he’s making a full recovery from knee surgery and loves playing in Baltimore: “I’ll definitely be back next season.” ( Aaron Wilson

Bowser talked about his upcoming season after dealing with injuries over the last two years: “I’ll definitely be back next season. I been able to figure out what the problem is, and, you know, now I’m in the process of getting myself back to what I can handle.” (Aaron Wilson)

Bowser adds he dealt with fluid in his knee all season and had to have a knee scope, but he’s completely healthy now and ready to contribute in Baltimore. Unfortunately, he was among the Ravens’ cuts this past week.

Steelers