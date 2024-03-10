Free Agency Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield remain in talks but still haven’t progressed toward a deal.
- Multiple sources predicted the two sides would ultimately land on a three or four-year deal but both sides are figuring out the exact number. Mayfield would be in demand as a free agent and Graziano and Fowler say his price point could exceed $40 million a year.
- If Tampa Bay passes on re-signing LB Lavonte David, Fowler says the 49ers are a team to watch.
- Fowler notes teams have been told the Buccaneers are open to trading one of their starting cornerbacks, either Carlton Davis or Jamel Dean.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report the Vikings are still working hard to try and keep QB Kirk Cousins. A team source told them “we’re not out of it” and another one said it felt like Minnesota had a 50-50 shot to retain Cousins.
- However, the Falcons are lurking as a possible and perhaps likely destination for Cousins, per Graziano and Fowler. They write the Vikings want to sign Cousins but still have limits to how far they’ll go.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says to watch for the Panthers as an option for Seahawks QB Drew Lock, as he has close ties to new HC Dave Canales.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Panthers want a No. 1 receiver, so they’ll at least look into the possibility of signing Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley. He also expects Carolina to be interested in trading for either Bengals WR Tee Higgins or Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. if either team makes them available after using the franchise tag.
- Fowler notes the Panthers could be interested in Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, either in a trade or if Dallas cuts him.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!