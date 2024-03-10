Free Agency Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Christian Wilkins, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Colts are among the teams expected to be active in free agency looking for help at edge rusher.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions re-signing CB Kenny Moore feels possible for the Colts.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Jaguars are very interested in keeping WR Calvin Ridley but haven’t been able to close a deal.
- Ridley is expected to get significant interest in free agency, including from the Patriots, Panthers and others.
Texans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler mention the Texans as a team to watch for Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Texans are lurking as a team possibly interested in Giants RB Saquon Barkley.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says veteran QB Brandon Allen is a candidate to watch for the Titans, who have expressed interest in signing a new backup for Will Levis and bumping Malik Willis down the depth chart.
