Free Agency Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Christian Wilkins, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Colts are among the teams expected to be active in free agency looking for help at edge rusher. 
  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions re-signing CB Kenny Moore feels possible for the Colts. 

Jaguars

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Jaguars are very interested in keeping WR Calvin Ridley but haven’t been able to close a deal. 
  • Ridley is expected to get significant interest in free agency, including from the Patriots, Panthers and others. 

Texans

Titans

