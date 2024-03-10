Free Agency Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

After being a cap casualty this offseason, former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has ruled out a return to Miami on a different deal. Howard spent his first eight years in South Beach, but he will play the rest of his career elsewhere.

“That door is closed,” Howard said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I’m sorry. I didn’t hear [Grier’s comments]. I did not hear that at all, but I know that door is closed, though.”

“I was expecting it to happen. In this business you know how it goes. You feel it. Eight years here, and I’ve seen the business side of it so many times. … Me and my agent talked about it before we signed our last deal that that’s how it was gonna happen, and it ended up happening. I wasn’t surprised at all.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Dolphins at least looked into the possibility of a trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed .

. However, with an extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa on the horizon, Miami seems willing to let a lot of its free agents test the market.

Jets

Brian Costello of the New York Post went through the free agent WR market and how the Jets could be looking to navigate that position this offseason. After giving WR Allen Lazard a four-year, $44 million deal last offseason for underwhelming output, it will be interesting to see how GM Joe Douglas approaches the position this time around.

Costello mentions Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is likely to be the top receiver on the market, but he questions whether it’s wise to give a receiver almost $20 million annually with their current offensive line issues.

is likely to be the top receiver on the market, but he questions whether it’s wise to give a receiver almost $20 million annually with their current offensive line issues. After Ridley, Costello mentions Cardinals WR Marquise Brown , Bills WR Gabriel Davis , Bears WR Darnell Mooney , Bengals WR Tyler Boyd and Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. as players who “should be in the $10-$15 million” price range, which is more reasonable for New York.

, Bills WR , Bears WR , Bengals WR and Ravens WR as players who “should be in the $10-$15 million” price range, which is more reasonable for New York. Costello believes the Jets could take a tackle in the first round and then look to add a young receiver in the third round.

Patriots

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo implied the team would be heavy spenders shortly after being introduced as the next coach. At the Combine, Mayo backed off on that stance and gave further clarification.

“You know, I kind of misspoke when I said ‘burn some cash’ but I was excited when you see those numbers,” Mayo said, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live. “But when you reflect on those numbers . . . you don’t have to spend all of it in one year. This is going to be a process. So I don’t want people to think, ‘you got 60 million dollars, 70 million, whatever, so let’s get this guy, that guy, that guy’ . . . it may work for a couple games, or maybe a season, but it won’t work long term.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Patriots are a team to watch as a landing spot for Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett .

. Fowler adds to expect the Patriots to swing big on Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley. He notes they were in the mix to trade for WR Jerry Jeudy but wanted to keep their options open ahead of free agency.