Free Agency Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, Justin Fields, Xavier McKinney, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write it is starting to seem far-fetched that the Bears can get a second-round pick in return for QB Justin Fields.
- He’s not being viewed as a top priority for quarterback-needy teams, and they add some teams have given the Bears feedback that they don’t view Fields as more of a sure thing than other dart throw types like 49ers QB Sam Darnold or Seahawks QB Drew Lock.
- Graziano and Fowler note the Bears plan to be patient and wait to see if a few other quarterback dominoes fall and pave way for a Fields trade that makes sense.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Bears are believed to be one of the serious suitors for Giants RB Saquon Barkley.
Lions
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the Lions as a team to watch for Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Packers are expected to comb through the safety market, with Giants S Xavier McKinney, Commanders S Kamren Curl and former Seahawks S Quandre Diggs some possible targets.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report the Vikings are still working hard to try and keep QB Kirk Cousins. A team source told them “we’re not out of it” and another one said it felt like Minnesota had a 50-50 shot to retain Cousins.
- However, the Falcons are lurking as a possible and perhaps likely destination for Cousins, per Graziano and Fowler.
- Graziano mentions Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter is expected to do very well in free agency and could be targeting the $24 million a year deal signed by Bears DE Montez Sweat as a benchmark.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that the Vikings and Bears “acted at the scouting combine like teams interested in securing a feature back.”
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State DE Adisa Isaac had a formal meeting with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)
- Justin Melo reports Boston College OL Christian Mahogany had a formal meeting with the Vikings at the NFL Combine.
- Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Vikings. (David Newton)
- Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said he met with the Vikings at the Combine, where he talked with HC Kevin O’Connell and new QB coach Josh McCown. (Ben Goessling)
- Washington RB Dillon Johnson has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Vikings, according to Ryan Fowler.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!