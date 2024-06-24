Free-Agent C Connor Williams Not Expected Back With Dolphins

Free-agent C Connor Williams‘ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client is not expected to re-sign with the Dolphins, per Barry Jackson.

“On behalf of Connor, I’m sure he’d be open to it. I wouldn’t think that it’s likely he would return here with the Dolphins,” said Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus explained the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer to a significant free agent deal and he’s expected to start at center. Williams wants to remain at center after two successful seasons following a position change, and will look for those opportunities elsewhere.

Williams has taken his time in signing with a team to ensure his rehab from a major knee injury is progressing smoothly, but he’s now hoping to land with a team before training camp, per Rosenhaus.

“Connor has had a remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous, really looking good for the start of the season,” Rosenhaus said. “There are a lot of teams interested in him. I’m just delighted for Connor. I did not anticipate him going to training camp with a team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played. But he’s done an awesome job. We are going to see Connor Williams in someone’s training camp.”

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and was later placed on injured reserve.

We looked at some of the potential landing spots that made the most sense for Williams, who is our No. 1 available free agent.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins. He played out that deal and has been testing the open market since March.

In 2023, Williams appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 36 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.