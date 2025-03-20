Free Agent DT Leki Fotu Visited Raiders, Meeting With Bills Next

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that free agent DL Leki Fotu visited with the Raiders on Thursday and is now scheduled to meet with the Bills next.

Fotu, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career this offseason before deciding to sign with the Jets.

In 2024, Fotu appeared in two games for the Jets making one start and recording three tackles and no sacks.