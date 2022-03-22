Free Agent LB Genard Avery Visiting With Falcons

According to Field Yates, the Falcons are hosting free agent LB Genard Avery for a visit on Tuesday.

Avery, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Avery as it becomes available.