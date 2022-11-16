Free Agent TE Chris Herndon Suspended Eight Weeks

Free agent TE Chris Herndon has been suspended eight weeks on Wednesday for an undisclosed violation, according to Field Yates.

Herndon won’t be able to play for an NFL team until the postseason.

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year.

Herndon had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he caught on with New Orleans. Unfortunately, the Saints released him during the preseason and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2021, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.