Free Agent TE Foster Moreau Diagnosed With Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

By
Nate Bouda
-

Free agent TE Foster Moreau announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he’s stepping away from football for the time being after he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. 

We wish Foster the best and for a full recovery in his battle with cancer so he can get back to his playing career as soon as possible, as he said. 

Moreau visited with the Saints last week and had met with the Bengals before that. 

Moreau, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his

Moreau has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes for 420 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply