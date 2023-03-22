Free Agent TE Foster Moreau Diagnosed With Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Free agent TE Foster Moreau announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he’s stepping away from football for the time being after he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG! — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

We wish Foster the best and for a full recovery in his battle with cancer so he can get back to his playing career as soon as possible, as he said.

Moreau visited with the Saints last week and had met with the Bengals before that.

Moreau, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his

Moreau has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes for 420 yards receiving and two touchdowns.