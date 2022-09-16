Free Agent WR Cole Beasley Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that free agent WR Cole Beasley is drawing interest and has offers from multiple NFL teams right now.

However, Wilson says that Beasley can afford to be selective in terms of who he signs with and is ideally looking to join a contender.

Beasley has reportedly been recruited by NFL coaches and Wilson believes it’s just a matter of time before he signs with a new team. Although, Wilson does add that no deal is imminent right now.

Mike Garafolo previously noted that Beasley has ties to the Giants’ coaching staff from their time together in Buffalo.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We have him listed in our Top Available 2022 NFL Free Agents list.