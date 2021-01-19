Free Agent WR Corey Coleman Suspended Six Games For PED Violation

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL has suspended free agent WR Corey Coleman for the first six games of the 2021 season for a PED violation.

Coleman, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $11.654 million contract when he was traded to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Bills elected to waive him coming out of the preseason. From there, Coleman had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

Coleman returned to the Giants on a one-year, restricted tender, but has been on and off of their roster.

For his career, Coleman has appeared in 27 games for the Browns and Giants while catching 61 passes for 789 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He has also totaled 598 kick return yards and another 19 punt return yards.