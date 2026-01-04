‘General Sense’ Is Cardinals Retain HC Jonathan Gannon

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media report that the “general sense” regarding Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is that he will be back for the 2026 season.

Gannon is someone who has come up in recent weeks as a head coach who could be on the outs after the season.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has not publicly addressed Gannon’s status with the team, so anything is possible from here.

However, the reports mention that it appears as though Gannon could get the opportunity to select a quarterback of his own after inheriting Kyler Murray when he took the job a few years ago.

Even if Gannon remains in Arizona, it’s possible that changes could be coming to his staff in some form.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon has a record of 15-35 (30 percent) through three years with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Gannon as the news is available.