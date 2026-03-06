Geno Smith To Have Interest From Vikings, Among Other Teams

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings are among the teams in consideration for former Raiders QB Geno Smith.

Jordan Schultz also reports that Smith will have interest from “multiple teams” on the open market.

Fowler characterizes Smith’s departure from Las Vegas as a “mutual parting,” and the quarterback wanted to explore other options.

Minnesota, meanwhile, could be looking for a veteran quarterback with some questions about J.J. McCarthy‘s ability as their starter.

Las Vegas freed up $8 million in cap space by releasing Smith and created $18.5 million in dead money.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.