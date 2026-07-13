George Kittle Ahead Of Schedule In Achilles Rehab

The 49ers have maintained hope that TE George Kittle will be ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn Achilles in the team’s wild card loss to the Eagles last year.

San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk initially thought November was a realistic return date for Kittle, but his fast rehab has him thinking there’s a “real chance” he’s active for the season opener.

“It’s crazy, because we were talking November for his return at first,” Juszczyk said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “But he has been working really hard, and his speed is way up in the drills that he does, and I think there is a real chance he is back for the opener in Australia.”

Kittle gave a positive update regarding his rehab status a few weeks ago, too, saying he’s up to over 16 miles per hour running and is trying other exercises to test where he’s at.

“I’m 21 weeks out, and I’m running over 16 miles an hour, so I’m having a great time,” Kittle said. “Single-leg box jumps, we’re cutting again, we’re having some fun.”

“I’m a little bit ahead of schedule, so I’m trying new things. My trainers are like, ‘Yeah, just simmer just a little bit.’ Basically, what my surgeon told me is don’t be a dumbass, and I’m trying my best to just not be a dumbass.”

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

He finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Kittle as it becomes available.