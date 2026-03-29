49ers GM John Lynch Hopes TE George Kittle Will Return For Week 1

49ers GM John Lynch spoke to the media on Sunday and said he was hopeful that TE George Kittle would be medically cleared to return for the first game of the 2026 season.

“He’s doing very good with his Achilles. We’re hopeful for Week 1. Some management during camp. He’s progressing at a good rate.” Lynch told Cam Inman.

Kittle was carted off the field with an Achilles’ tear during the team’s Wild Card win over the Eagles, which would likely put the beginning of the upcoming season in jeopardy for the veteran.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

He finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Kittle as it becomes available.