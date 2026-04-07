Georgia DT Christen Miller Has 10 Top-30 Visits

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Georgia DT Christen Miller has completed top-30 visits with the Texans and Raiders.

According to Wilson, Miller still plans to visit the following teams as well:

Bills Broncos Buccaneers Colts Dolphins Falcons Giants Packers

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Miller, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there all four years.

In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 41 games for Georgia and recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass defense.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.