Georgia LB Jalon Walker Declares For Draft

According to Matt Miller, Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker, 20, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as Second-team All-SEC.

He is expected to be one of the top pass rushers available in the upcoming draft.

During his three years at Georgia, Walker appeared in 43 total games, recording 89 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

