Georgia OT Broderick Jones Visiting Chiefs

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are hosting Georgia OT Broderick Jones for a top 30 visit.

Jones is viewed as one of the top tackle prospects in the class and is widely expected to go off the board somewhere between the No. 10 and No. 20 pick.

Kansas City has the last pick in the first round at No. 31 overall, so barring a surprising slip from Jones, they likely would need to trade up for him.

However, they have the ammunition to do so with 10 picks in this draft and have a major need at tackle.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Jones, 21, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.