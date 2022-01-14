Georgia S Lewis Cine Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia S Lewis Cine announced on Twitter that he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

ᴏɴᴄᴇ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YEhBS6hPJV — ⱠɆ₩ł₴ ₵ł₦Ɇ (@LewisCine) January 14, 2022

Dan Brugler has him rated as the No. 36 prospect in the 2022 draft class.

Cine, 22, is among the top safeties available in this year’s draft. He was the 2022 College Football National Championship Defensive MVP and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021.

During his three-year college career, Cine recorded 144 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 14 touchdowns.