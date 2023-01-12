Georgia TE Darnell Washington Declares For Draft

Georgia TE Darnell Washington announced he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Washington is enormous at 6-6 and 275 pounds and is also expected to test extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which could make him a first-round pick.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Washington rated as his No. 22 overall prospect and his No. 2 tight end.
Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia.
During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.
