Georgia TE Darnell Washington Declares For Draft

Georgia TE Darnell Washington announced he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington is enormous at 6-6 and 275 pounds and is also expected to test extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which could make him a first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Washington rated as his No. 22 overall prospect and his No. 2 tight end.

Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.