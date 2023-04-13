Georgia TE Darnell Washington Visiting Panthers

According to Josh Norris, Georgia TE Darnell Washington is taking a top 30 visit with the Panthers.

If he’s still available when the team picks at No. 39, he’d be a compelling option.

Washington is enormous at 6-6 and 275 pounds and also tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which could make him a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 30 overall player and No. 4 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Darren Fells.

During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.