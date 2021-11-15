Giants Activate RB Gary Brightwell From COVID-19 List

The New York Giants announced they activated RB Gary Brightwell off the reserve/COVID-19 list onto the active roster.

ROSTER UPDATE: RB Gary Brightwell has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/jaHt7vmN7x — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 15, 2021

Brightwell, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He is currently in the first year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Brightwell has played in eight games for the Giants, totaling just one carry for four yards and one catch for six yards.