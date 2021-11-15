Giants Activate RB Gary Brightwell From COVID-19 List

The New York Giants announced they activated RB Gary Brightwell off the reserve/COVID-19 list onto the active roster.
Brightwell, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He is currently in the first year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.
In 2021, Brightwell has played in eight games for the Giants, totaling just one carry for four yards and one catch for six yards.
