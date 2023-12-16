Giants Activate TE Darren Waller From IR

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants are activating TE Darren Waller from injured reserve on Saturday for Week 15.

Waller, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round compensatory pick.

In 2023, Waller has appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 35 passes for 380 yards and one touchdown.