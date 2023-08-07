Giants Activating DL A’Shawn Robinson & OL Marcus McKethan From PUP List

Per Charlotte Carroll, Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters that the team is activating DL A’Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Monday.
Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.
Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season. He tore his meniscus back in November and missed the remainder of the season.
Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $8 million during the 2022 free agency period.
In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games and recorded 42 tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!