Giants Announce Eight Moves Including Activating DL Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants announced that they have made eight roster moves on Wednesday, including activating DL Dexter Lawrence on the COVID-19 list, per Dan Salomone.

The full list includes:

The Giants activated OT Korey Cunningham, DL Dexter Lawrence , DL Danny Shelton , and WR Darius Slayton from the COVID-19 list.

DL , DL , and WR from the COVID-19 list. Giants placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Giants restored LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

and DB from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Giants placed DT Woodrow Hamilton on practice squad COVID-19 list.

Lawrence, 21, was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC recipient his final year of college. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

Lawrence is in the third year of a four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that includes $7,654,954 signing bonus. The Giants will have a fifth-year option to decide on for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Lawrence has appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 33 interior defender out of 129 qualifying players.