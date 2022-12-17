Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins

The Giants announced four roster moves on Saturday, including elevating DB Landon Collins from the practice squad along with QB Davis Webb.

ROSTER MOVES: Activated from Reserve:

G Ben Bredeson Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):

DB Landon Collins

QB Davis Webb Reserve/Injured:

G Joshua Ezeudu pic.twitter.com/KgB6keditp — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2022

The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders with a June 1 designation. The Giants later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Collins has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.